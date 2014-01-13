LONDON Jan 13 Newcastle United's Argentina international midfielder Jonas Gutierrez has joined Norwich City's scrap for Premier League survival after completing a loan deal for the rest of the season.

"He's somebody that will certainly bring experience - he's played close to 200 games for Newcastle so he knows the Premier League very well," said Norwich manager Chris Hughton who worked with the player from when he was in charge at St James' Park.

"He's been in England for five years, so there won't be that settling in period that you would have with some other players. That's important, particularly in January when you need players that can go straight into the squad," Hughton told the Norwich website (www.canaries.co.uk).

"Jonas can play on either flank and in a central position, so he's a very welcome addition and we look forward to working with him."

Gutierrez has played just twice for Newcastle this season, his last appearance coming as a substitute in the 2-1 victory at Cardiff in early October.

Norwich sit three places and two points above the relegation zone after a run of six league games without a win. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Pritha Sarkar)