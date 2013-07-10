Fired up by team spirit, Kyrgios says in 'best' mental shape
Nick Kyrgios is relishing being in the "best" mental shape of his career and credited the camaraderie of Australia's Davis Cup team for his ominous form during the U.S. hardcourt swing.
LONDON Sweden defender Martin Olsson is joining Norwich City on a four-year deal from Championship side Blackburn Rovers, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
Norwich announced on their website (www.canaries.co.uk) that left back Olsson was set to sign for an undisclosed fee, subject to paperwork being completed. Local media put the fee at 2.5 million pounds.
"We're delighted with the addition of Martin. He's been playing in England for seven years and is well acclimatised to the Premier League," said manager Chris Hughton.
"He can also play anywhere on the left hand side so he brings us good flexibility in that sense, plus at 25 he's at an age where he has some experience and also some time to improve."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)
Nick Kyrgios is relishing being in the "best" mental shape of his career and credited the camaraderie of Australia's Davis Cup team for his ominous form during the U.S. hardcourt swing.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Tuesday his side remain in the race for a top-four Premier League finish despite the recent slump in form and will look to ensure a positive end to the season.
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is out of Wednesday's Premier League clash against Bournemouth with a knee injury that could sideline him for the rest of the season, manager Juergen Klopp said on Tuesday.