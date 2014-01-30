Messi eyeing 500 as Barca bid to reignite season in Clasico
MADRID Lionel Messi requires two more goals to reach 500 for Barcelona and will have his sights set on achieving the milestone against great rivals Real Madrid in Sunday's Clasico.
Norwich City have signed Nigeria centre back Joseph Yobo on loan from Turkish club Fenerbahce until the end of the season to provide cover for the injured Michael Turner.
Yobo, 33, brings a wealth of experience to Carrow Road, not least his inside knowledge of the English Premier League having spent eight years at Everton where he made 258 appearances and scored 10 goals.
"We've got a problem with Michael Turner who has got a hamstring pull which will continue to keep him out for a fair amount of time," manager Chris Hughton told the club website (www.canaries.co.uk) on Thursday.
"It's an area we needed to fill. Joseph is ... someone who knows this division very well and has great experience."
Yobo has also had spells at Standard Liege, Olympique Marseille and Tenerife.
(Reporting by Rex Gowar; editing by Tony Jimenez)
MADRID Lionel Messi requires two more goals to reach 500 for Barcelona and will have his sights set on achieving the milestone against great rivals Real Madrid in Sunday's Clasico.
Olympic 100 metres hurdles champion Brianna Rollins was handed a one-year suspension for failing to properly file whereabouts information for out-of-competition testing, the US Anti-Doping Agency said on Thursday.