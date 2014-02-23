NORWICH, England Feb 23 Robert Snodgrass scored early in the second half to earn Norwich City a precious 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday and ease the pressure on under-fire manager Chris Hughton.

Media reports emerged during the week that Hughton's job was under threat with his team having picked up one win from 13 matches in all competitions.

However, Snodgrass's calm finish after being put through by Bradley Johnson earned his side a well-deserved win against a sluggish Spurs team who had to travel to Ukraine for a Europa League match on Thursday.

The defeat meant Spurs fell six points behind fourth-placed Liverpool, 4-3 winners over Swansea City earlier on Sunday, while Norwich moved up to 14th, four points above the relegation zone. (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Tony Jimenez)