LONDON May 25 Norwich City's return to the Premier League at the first attempt via the playoffs on Monday owes much to their young Scottish manager Alex Neil who was virtually unknown south of the border when he was appointed in January.

Although the Canaries failed to win automatic promotion under Neil -- finishing third in the Championship -- their new boss quickly fashioned an expansive side with a cutting edge who outplayed Middlesbrough to win 2-0 at Wembley.

The 33-year-old Neil, a hard-as-nails midfielder who played in the lower leagues at Barnsley and Mansfield Town, became player-manager of Scottish club Hamilton Academical in 2013.

He took them into the top flight via the playoffs where they enjoyed a fine start to the season, alerting Norwich to his talents, although many Canaries fans at first had their doubts.

But Neil has repaid the club's faith with a place in the big time and appreciates their bravery in appointing him.

"I hate letting people down and the fact that Norwich showed so much belief in me in giving me the job so young -- a lot was made of that," he told reporters after their triumph.

"To be fair to them (the board) they showed some courage to do that so I was just really pleased for everybody else that we managed to achieve that (promotion)."

Neil is under no illusions about the size of the task facing him in trying to keep Norwich among the elite but is confident that they can stay up with a few additions to the playing staff.

"We'll need to add a few quality signings but I'll stick with the hard-core group of the squad and make sure they get their opportunity going up," he said.

First-half goals from striker Cameron Jerome and talented midfielder Nathan Redmond sealed the win against Middlesbrough that brings a 120 million pounds ($185.63 million) bonanza.

Norwich's delighted co-owner, celebrity cook Delia Smith, who hugged each of the players in the Royal Box, knows how valuable Neil is to the team and praised the Scot.

"The fans deserve it and I'm so pleased for them. We're all nervous but the manager just exudes calm. He wasn't at all panicked and that spills over. I can't praise him enough. He inspires me, let alone the players. And I'm 74!"

