LONDON, July 29 Newly promoted Premier League Norwich City have signed Irish international midfielder Robbie Brady from relegated Hull City for an undisclosed fee, they said on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old winger made 43 league appearances for Hull during the last two seasons and has won 14 international caps.

"He'll be an absolutely perfect fit for us," Norwich manager Alex Neil told the club website (www.canaries.co.uk). "He's dynamic, he's got good energy to get up and down the pitch and he's got a fantastic left foot which makes him a real danger at set pieces.

"He's got a lot of things in his locker."

Brady is Neil's third signing since Norwich gained promotion following the arrivals of Scotland midfielder Graham Dorrans, 28, from West Bromwich Albion, for a reported fee of three million pounds ($4.70 million) and DR Congo international midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu, 28, on a free transfer. ($1 = 0.6379 pounds) (Reporting by Timothy Collings, editing by Alan Baldwin)