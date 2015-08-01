LONDON Aug 1 Norwich City signed Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Jake Kean on Saturday as the newly-promoted Premier League team bolster their options between the posts.

The 24-year-old, signed on a two-year deal, will provide back-up to first-choice John Ruddy and Declan Rudd.

"Jake is a good, up-and-coming goalkeeper," Norwich boss Alex Neil told the club's website.

"We needed to make sure we had cover for the goalkeeping position and we wanted to bring in someone who could push Declan (Rudd)."

Kean, who made his Premier League debut with Blackburn in 2012, said: "This is a massive opportunity for me.

"A couple of years ago I was flying high but unfortunately my knee injury has made it quite a difficult road to get back to where I was." (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)