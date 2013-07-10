LONDON, July 10 Sweden defender Martin Olsson is joining Norwich City on a four-year deal from Championship side Blackburn Rovers, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Norwich announced on their website (www.canaries.co.uk) that left back Olsson was set to sign for an undisclosed fee, subject to paperwork being completed. Local media put the fee at 2.5 million pounds ($3.74 million).

"We're delighted with the addition of Martin. He's been playing in England for seven years and is well acclimatised to the Premier League," said manager Chris Hughton.

"He can also play anywhere on the left hand side so he brings us good flexibility in that sense, plus at 25 he's at an age where he has some experience and also some time to improve." ($1 = 0.6691 British pounds) (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)