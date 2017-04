LONDON, April 6 Chris Hughton was sacked as manager of Premier League strugglers Norwich City on Sunday, the club said in a statement.

"The Norwich City Board has taken the decision to give the club the maximum chance to secure the points required between now and the end of the season to ensure retention of our Barclays Premier League status," the statement read.

Norwich, who were beaten 1-0 at home by fellow strugglers West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, are fourth from bottom, five points clear of the relegation zone. (Editing by Martyn Herman)