LONDON Jan 9 Norwich City have appointed Hamilton Academical boss Alex Neil as manager, the English Championship club said on Friday.

The 33-year-old arrives at Carrow Road having guided Hamilton to third in the Scottish Premiership this season after earning promotion during his first full campaign in charge last year.

"I'm absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to manage a club of the stature of Norwich -- it's an exciting challenge at a huge club and one that I'm looking forward to," Neil, who replaces Neil Adams as manager, told the club's website (www.canaries.co.uk).

Norwich, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, are seventh in the second tier with 37 points from 24 matches. Neil Adams resigned as manager on Monday.

