Norwich City need to change their mentality if they are to make a quick return to the Premier League, manager Alex Neil said after the club ended their campaign with a 3-0 defeat by Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Canaries were relegated in their first season back in the top flight, finishing second bottom in the table with 34 points.

"We've got to change the mentality, we have got to go into next season with one aim and that is to get ourselves back into the Premier League," Neil, who guided Norwich to promotion, told the British media.

"We fell short this year and we are going to have to improve next year. I think there are a lot of discussions to be had and a lot of work to be done. We'll need to have a look at that (squad changes)."

Neil said he was likely to remain the manager of the relegated club next campaign.

"There's been brief discussions. I'll have more discussions tomorrow but it looks likely at the moment that I'll be here for next season," the 34-year-old said.

