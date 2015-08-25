Aug 25 Norwich City have enough depth in their squad to balance their Premier League and Capital One Cup campaigns, manager Alex Neil has said.

"I'd like to think we could balance the league and a cup run," he said before the Canaries travel to the New York Stadium to face Championship side Rotherham United in the Capital One Cup later on Tuesday.

"The fact (is) that we have in excess of 20-odd players and I'd like to think they're all more than capable of competing and doing well," Neil added.

Norwich are taking the Capital One Cup seriously and are keen on a strong run, Neil said.

"Everybody wants a cup run if you can get one. We'll be putting out a strong squad and we're going to be trying to win the game," the 34-year-old told the club website (www.canaries.co.uk).

"Strange things happen in cups. You can't go with that attitude and underestimate the opposition. We have to make sure we're ready and well prepared," he added. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)