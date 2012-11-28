LONDON Nov 28 Norwich City goalkeeper John Ruddy has been ruled out for up to three months with a thigh injury, the England international said on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately I have torn my thigh, will be having surgery on Saturday and out for up to three months, the 26-year-old said on his official Twitter account.

Ruddy suffered the injury in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Everton and his absence is a big blow to a Norwich side improving under manager Chris Hughton.

Ruddy was forced out of England's 2012 squad by injury after earning his first senior call-up. He was expected to be third-choice goalkeeper at the June tournament but pulled out after breaking a finger in training.

He did make his international debut as a halftime substitute in England's 2-1 friendly victory over Italy in Berne in August, his only cap to date.