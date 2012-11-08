LONDON Nov 8 Royal Engineers finally avenged their defeat by The Wanderers in the inaugural 1872 FA Cup final when they beat them 7-1 in a re-enactment of the game at The Oval on Wednesday.

The match, played at the FA Cup Final's original home where 20 of the first 21 finals were staged, was in aid of various charities.

The oldest surviving FA Cup trophy - the original was stolen from a shop window display in Birmingham in 1895 and never recovered - was presented to the winners by its current owner David Gold, the co-chairman of West Ham United.

The Wanderers beat Royal Engineers 1-0 in the 1872 final and defeated them again in 1878.

They disbanded in 1882 after winning all five FA Cup finals they competed in and were moribund until revived by a team of enthusiasts six years ago.

Royal Engineers, who won the 1875 final, have had teams since 1867 but do not play league soccer as so many of their players are on active service.

