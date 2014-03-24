English Championship side Nottingham Forest look likely to appoint former Crystal Palace and Queens Park Rangers boss Neil Warnock as manager after sacking Billy Davies on Monday.

According to media reports, the 1979 and 1980 European Cup winners are poised to bring Warnock back into football after he left Championship club Leeds United 11 months ago.

The dismissal of Davies came after Saturday's humiliating 5-0 defeat at bitter local rivals Derby County left his team without a win in eight games and in seventh place in the second tier, two points adrift of a playoff spot.

"Nottingham Forest Football Club have confirmed the termination of manager Billy Davies' employment," the club said on their website.

The Scot was in his second spell in charge having previously managed at the City Ground from 2008 to 2011.

