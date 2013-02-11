LONDON Feb 11 Notts County face a winding up petition in the High Court in London on Monday but the world's oldest professional football club are confident they have no case to answer.

The club, founded in 1862 and currently playing in England's third tier, said they fully expected the court to find in their favour after hearing the details of the petition for the non-payment of tax.

"The club can state, unequivocally, that the business is completely up to date with all VAT and PAYE monies and that this action is regarded by the board as both disruptive and damaging," Notts County said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, we had no option other than to instruct legal counsel to represent us, but we fully expect this issue to be resolved in our favour once the judge has before him all the facts."

County, currently 11th in League One, said they would seek damages "for the harm suffered by the football club".

Chairman Ray Trew bought the club in 2010 when they narrowly avoided going into administration. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Peter Rutherford)