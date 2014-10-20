BRIEF-Songcheng Performance's Q1 net profit up 26.3 pct y/y
April 25 Songcheng Performance Development Co Ltd
LONDON Oct 20 The unpredictable nature of the Premier League, as well as its extreme predictability, were both highlighted by English bookmakers' latest odds on Monday following Southampton's 8-0 thrashing of Sunderland at the weekend.
Just weeks after being priced a short 3/1 for relegation, the Saints were installed 8/1 to finish in the top four and clinch a Champions League spot.
"Southampton have defied expectations - we expected them to be relegation contenders and they are anything but," said Rupert Adams, of British bookmaker William Hill.
"They will do well to keep the run going and a top half finish is more realistic but their results have been little short of miraculous."
In the arena of sport, both perceptions and realities can change quickly -- but not that much, it seems: pre-season favourites Chelsea and Manchester City remain almost certainties for silverware.
City are priced at a relatively skinny 5/2 while Chelsea are already 4/9 odds on favourite to win the league, after only eight matches. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)
April 25 Songcheng Performance Development Co Ltd
* Arnault family to buy out minority Christian Dior shareholders