March 17 West Bromwich Albion striker Peter Odemwingie accused his club on Sunday of trying to ruin his career by dropping him to the bench ever since his failed attempt to sign for Premier League rivals Queens Park Rangers.

The Nigerian was involved in a transfer-deadline day saga on Jan. 31 when he was so convinced he had sealed a move that he rushed to QPR and gave a television interview referring to the west London club as "we".

West Brom later said he did not have permission to speak to QPR and disciplined him for his "unprofessional conduct".

Odemwingie, who has scored five league goals this season, has appeared four times for the club since then with all of them as a substitute.

"Keeping me on the bench now is worst than what they did on the 31st," he wrote on his Twitter account.

"If they like they shouldn't even give me 10 mins to play. Threatening to ruin my career? Career I closed already last summer? No harm to me."

Odemwingie, who came on as a 67th minute substitute in Saturday's 0-0 draw at Stoke City, has one season left on his West Brom contract. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Justin Palmer)