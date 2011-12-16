LONDON Dec 16 Arsenal will not stop the likes of Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey competing at next year's London Olympics, manager Arsene Wenger indicated on Friday.

Several Premier League coaches -- most notably Manchester United's Alex Ferguson -- have voiced their disapproval at the prospect of their players being part of a British team, raising fears of burnout during the summer break.

Wenger, however, suggested Arsenal will not block their players from representing Britain on home soil.

"I think it is a federation, the FA who will decide that. They have the rules in their favour and we do not have much input in that," Wenger told reporters on Friday.

In the past Britain has not fielded a team in the Olympic tournament for fear it would damage the individual status with FIFA of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

However, for the London Games a British team will be managed by Stuart Pearce.

Wales captain Ramsey and England midfielder Wilshere could both be an integral part of the squad which will predominantly consist of players aged 23 and under. (Reporting By Drazen Jorgic; editing by Martyn Herman)