LONDON, July 29 Liverpool signed teenager Divock Origi on Tuesday before immediately loaning the Belgium World Cup striker back to Ligue 1 side Lille for next season, said the five-times European champions.

"I am very happy and delighted a club as big as Liverpool showed interest in me," the 19-year-old told the Premier League club's official website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

"I know it's a club with a great history, great fans and a lot of great players. For me Liverpool are one of the greatest clubs in the world."

Origi began his career as a youth team player at Racing Genk before joining Lille in 2010.

He celebrated his debut for the French club with a goal against Troyes in February 2013 and has scored six times in total for the Ligue 1 club.

Origi was also on target for Belgium in their World Cup group stage match against Russia in Brazil last month.

Lille finished third in Ligue 1 last season, 18 points adrift of champions Paris St Germain. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Justin Palmer)