Factbox on Stoke City's former England striker Michael Owen, who announced on Tuesday that he will retire at the end of the season:

Born December 14, 1979 in Chester, England

* His professional footballer father Terry Owen encourages his son to take up the game and he begins his professional career with Liverpool in 1996.

* Scores on his debut as a 17-year-old against Wimbledon and has such a stellar start to his career that he is included in England's 1998 World Cup squad, scoring an extraordinary goal in the second-round exit against Argentina.

* Scores a hat-trick in a 5-1 World Cup qualifying win in Germany in 2001 and goes on to become England's fourth-highest scorer with 40 goals in his 89 internationals. However, injuries and loss of form hamper his chances of adding to his tallies with his final cap coming in 2008.

* Ends up with one Premier League title in 2010/11 from his three-year stint mainly as a substitute for Manchester United. For Liverpool, he won the 2001 FA Cup with a memorable late double to down Arsenal as the Reds completed a treble that year by also lifting the UEFA Cup and League Cup.

* Wins the European player of the year award in 2001 and is a rare English success abroad, scoring 13 goals in a one-year spell at Real Madrid in 2004/05 before an ill-fated time at Newcastle United.

