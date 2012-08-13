Soccer-Arsenal's Szczesny wants to extend Roma stay, says club boss
June 6 Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny wants to extend his stay at Roma after completing two loan spells at the club, President of the Serie A side James Palotta has said.
Aug 13 An ankle injury to England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has ruled him out of the squad for Wednesday's friendly against Italy, the FA confirmed.
The Arsenal winger, 18, becomes the third player to withdraw from manager Roy Hodgson's squad along with goalkeeper Joe Hart and forward Daniel Sturridge.
Hart's Manchester City team mate, defender Joleon Lescott, has been brought into the squad for the match against the Italians in Berne.
Hart has a back problem that forced him to miss Sunday's 3-2 win over Chelsea in the Community Shield season curtain-raiser at Villa Park.
It means John Ruddy or teenager Jack Butland will make their England debut in goal.
Chelsea's Sturridge, who came on as a substitute against Manchester City, is suffering with a toe injury. (Reporting By Mark Pangallo, editing by Tim Hart)
June 6 Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny wants to extend his stay at Roma after completing two loan spells at the club, President of the Serie A side James Palotta has said.
June 6 Striker Harry Kane sees himself as one of the leaders in the current England side, the 23-year-old has said ahead of his first senior appearance under Gareth Southgate in Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Scotland.