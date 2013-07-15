MADRID, July 15 Sevilla have agreed to sell their Spain Under-20 midfielder Jose Campana to Premier League side Crystal Palace, the La Liga club's president said on Monday.

"We agreed that his agent could put him on the market and an agreement was reached with Crystal Palace worth 2 million euros ($2.6 million) plus bonuses and a percentage of any future transfer fee," president Jose Maria del Nido told reporters.

"The logical thing would be for him to sign today and tomorrow travel to the U.K. for a medical," he said, adding that the Andalusian club had offered Campana a contract extension but he had rejected it.

A product of Sevilla's academy, the 20-year-old was a key figure in Spain's run to the quarter-finals of this month's Under-20 World Cup in Turkey and was one of the team captains.

Palace were promoted to the English top flight at the end of last season after eight years in the second division. ($1 = 0.7661 euros) (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)