LONDON Aug 12 Morocco striker Marouane Chamakh has ended his Arsenal nightmare by joining Crystal Palace on a one-year deal, the Premier League newcomers said in a statement on Monday.

Chamakh arrived at Arsenal on a free transfer from French club Girondins Bordeaux in 2010, but never established himself at the Emirates Stadium, scoring eight league goals in 40 appearances.

The 29-year-old was loaned to West Ham United in January but only played three times.