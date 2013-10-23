LONDON Oct 23 Crystal Palace have parted company with manager Ian Holloway by mutual consent, the Premier League club's co-chairman Steve Parish told a news conference on Wednesday.

"Ian's contract at Crystal Palace has come to an end by mutual consent," said Parish. "Ian felt that a new approach might help keep us in the division."

South-London side Palace are second-bottom of the standings with three points after only one win and seven defeats, having won promotion to the top flight via the playoffs last season.

They lost 4-1 at home to Fulham on Monday. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Stephen Wood)