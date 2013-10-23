Soccer-Bale backs Coleman to lead Wales to 2018 World Cup
April 11 Wales manager Chris Coleman is the right man to guide the country to their first World Cup finals since 1958, winger Gareth Bale has said.
LONDON Oct 23 Crystal Palace have parted company with manager Ian Holloway by mutual consent, the Premier League club's co-chairman Steve Parish told a news conference on Wednesday.
"Ian's contract at Crystal Palace has come to an end by mutual consent," said Parish. "Ian felt that a new approach might help keep us in the division."
South-London side Palace are second-bottom of the standings with three points after only one win and seven defeats, having won promotion to the top flight via the playoffs last season.
They lost 4-1 at home to Fulham on Monday. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Stephen Wood)
April 11 Leicester City's defeat to Everton at the weekend snapped a six-game winning streak but the Foxes must regain their momentum for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, defender Ben Chilwell has said.