Former Stoke City's manager Tony Pulis gestures during their English Premier League soccer match against West Ham United at Upton Park in London November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

LONDON Tony Pulis has been appointed Crystal Palace manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract, the struggling Premier League club said on their website on Saturday.

Former Stoke City boss Pulis, 55, replaced Ian Holloway, who left by mutual consent last month after picking up only three points from eight matches following promotion to the top flight.

The Welshman has not managed since leaving Stoke in May, having taken charge of the club for the second time in 2006.

He led them to the Premier League two years later, and will be tasked with trying to keep Palace, bottom of the table with four points from 11 matches, in the top division.

Pulis will watch Palace's Premier League game at Hull City on Saturday from the stands before taking charge of the team for the next match against Norwich City.

(Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)