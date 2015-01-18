LONDON Crystal Palace came back to win a Premier League game from a two-goal deficit for the first time as new manager Alan Pardew's restorative powers worked wonders for them again on Saturday.

In his first league game in charge last week, Palace trailed 1-0 against Tottenham Hotspur before winning 2-1 and last weekend they were two goals down at Burnley but won 3-2 with Dwight Gayle's late strike securing three vital points.

Having started against Tottenham in the relegation zone, the south Londoners are now up to the relative safety of 12th, four points above third from bottom Hull City.

"We made it a tough game for ourselves today," Pardew told the BBC. "The first goal we should have done better and the second was a foul so we had to come from a deep mine today.

"But the character of the group doesn't surprise me. The technical flair we showed on a tricky pitch gave us a fantastic lift today. We had a real spring in our step and we had real quality in certain areas."

Pardew's impact has been spectacular and the travelling Palace fans were singing his name again, just as they once did when he was a player, as Gayle's brace and another effort from Jason Puncheon gave Palace the points.

He knows that the job of lifting the Eagles clear of trouble has only just begun though.

"Two wins has given us a real chance," said Pardew, who left Newcastle for Palace after four years in the north east.

"It won't always be like this, we've got difficult days ahead but we have to be focussed on winning games and that's what we will try and do from Monday onwards.

"Now I can hopefully build this club like I did at Newcastle and for a short period at Southampton before that.

"I really feel we can go forward quickly if we can stay in the Premier League."

