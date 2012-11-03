Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
LONDON Nov 3 Ian Holloway, who led modest Blackpool to the Premier League in 2010 before an immediate relegation, left to become manager of fellow English second-tier side Crystal Palace on Saturday.
A statement from the south London club, last in the top flight in 2005 and who lost manager Dougie Freedman to Bolton Wanderers last month, said the 49-year-old had signed a four and a half year deal with the fourth-placed side.
Holloway, one of English football's most colourful characters with a love of a witty one-liners, almost took Blackpool back up to the Premier League last term at the first attempt but lost the playoff final to West Ham United.
Blackpool lie 12th. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (