LONDON Oct 23 Crystal Palace have called a news conference for 1630 GMT on Wednesday in the wake of a 4-1 Premier League defeat to Fulham this week, with Sky Sports reporting that manager Ian Holloway has left the club.

Palace are second from bottom of the league, and Holloway had a long meeting with club chairman Steve Parish after Monday's home defeat. He said the pair had planned to talk on Tuesday, as usual after a game, but declined to reveal any details.

"We talk all the time," Holloway was quoted as saying in the London Evening Standard on Tuesday. "I'm not going to talk about what we just spoke about, to be perfectly honest. I'm not talking about my future at the football club, I'm talking about the football club and that is all I have ever done."

Palace won promotion last season via the playoffs but have struggled to compete in the top flight, with only one win from their first eight games.

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Stephen Wood)