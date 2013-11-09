LONDON Nov 9 Managerless Crystal Palace appointed former Cardiff City head of recruitment Iain Moody as their new sporting director on Saturday.

Moody left Malaysian-owned Cardiff in October and was replaced by 23-year-old former work experience student Kazakh Alisher Apsalyamov at the newly promoted Premier League club.

"Iain is someone whose opinion we'll ask about getting the new manager," Crystal Palace co-chairman Steve Parish told the BBC's Football Focus.

"We want to appoint someone quickly but we must get the right person. We want someone who will take this club forward over the next three-to-five years."

The Eagles, currently bottom of the Premier League, have been without a manager since they parted company with Ian Holloway last month after a run of only one win in their opening eight fixtures.

Keith Millen has taken over as caretaker manager with Moody hoping to appoint a permanent manager in time for their fixture against Hull on 23 November. (Reporting by Tom Hayward. editing by Alan Baldwin)