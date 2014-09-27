LONDON, Sept 27 It was a good Saturday for goalkeeper Julian Speroni's Crystal Palace as they kept his fellow Argentines Esteban Cambiasso and Leonardo Ulloa quiet in a 2-0 win over Leicester City a week after their Manchester United coup.

Two goals in three second-half minutes from Frazier Campbell and Mile Jedinak secured the victory for Palace and extended their unbeaten run to four Premier League games while inflicting defeat on Leicester for the first time in four league matches.

"The team played very, very well defensively and also going forward, with passes, the team's movement was very good," Speroni said after the home victory at Selhurst Park.

"I'm very happy with the result and how the team played," he told Reuters after Palace's second successive Premier League win, and their first at home this season, left them equal on eight points with Leicester.

Thanks to a fine defensive performance from Palace, the match did not produce a duel between Speroni and Leicester striker Ulloa, who had scored five goals in as many matches including two against United in last weekend's remarkable 5-3 comeback victory.

"You give Leo a metre and you know he's going to score, and the same goes for 'Cuchu' (Cambiasso), a player of such talent, so we couldn't give them room, that was the game plan and, well, it worked," Speroni said.

Leicester's former Argentina midfielder Cambiasso, also speaking to Reuters along with Ulloa, said Palace had been tougher at the back than 20-times English champions United.

"Each match is different, you meet a team that knows how to play very well here (at their home ground) and make the most of every small detail," Cambiasso said.

"There were times when we had the ball and we tried to play our game but it's normal that with Manchester (United) you find more space and in the end what settled the match was two dead ball situations."

Ulloa, who had faced Palace as a Brighton player in The Championship (second tier) before his move to promoted Leicester in the summer, said the small Selhurst Park pitch had some bearing on the result.

LITTLE SPACE

"There was more pressure (than against United), more long balls, but not because it was (like) a Championship match, rather because the pitch lends itself to playing like that," he said.

"There was little space, they also set the tone for that kind of game because it suits them... the day after Manchester we started thinking about this match and now we have to think about our next match and try to correct what we did wrong.

"The fact is I didn't get a single clear chance, I always hope to get chances, I think the team is generating them and we had some today too even if I didn't," added Ulloa.

Cambiasso was Leicester's best player until he came off in the second half after a knock late in the first, directing his team mates from central midfield, but he played down his undoubted influence.

"I try to contribute with my game, I think every player when he has the ball dictates the game, it could be a midfielder, a defender," he said.

"Every player in the moment he has the ball has the possibility to decide what to do, so the match has lots of playmakers but there is one manager and I'm just happy with what I'm experiencing." (Editing by Sam Holden)