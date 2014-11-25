LONDON Nov 25 Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has told manager Neil Warnock to stop criticising referees as he believes it has a detrimental effect on the Premier League club.

Parish's comments related to an incident in October when Warnock suggested referee Craig Pawson was "influenced" by Chelsea's players during a 2-1 Premier League defeat against the league leaders.

The 65-year-old was subsequently fined 9,000 pounds ($14,381) and warned over his future conduct.

"I don't think Neil should complain about referees," Parish told the London Evening Standard.

"I've told him that. I don't think it helps us with matches. I don't think a manager should do anything other than try to help his club."

Warnock left the south London club in 2010 after they went into administration but returned to Selhurst Park in August following Tony Pulis's departure and Parish was full of praise for the impact he has had on the team.

"Neil's brilliant. From a communications point of view, he's the easiest manager I've ever had to chat to."

Palace claimed their first Premier League win since September with a 3-1 victory against Liverpool on Sunday to climb out of the relegation zone.

They travel to seventh-placed Swansea City on Saturday.

