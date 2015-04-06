(Corrects number of remaining matches)

LONDON, April 6 Crystal Palace all but ended Manchester City's grip on their Premier League crown with a 2-1 victory at Selhurst Park on Monday to leave the champions nine points behind leaders Chelsea.

Impressive Palace defended resolutely to withstand early City pressure before taking the lead through Glenn Murray after 34 minutes.

He swept in from close range after Scott Dann's shot bounced off goalkeeper Joe Hart's leg into his path.

The goal stood despite City claiming Palace had been offside in the build-up, but there was no argument about Palace's second three minutes into the second half.

Fernandinho brought down Murray 20 metres from goal and Jason Puncheon swept his curling free kick over the wall and past Hart into the corner of the goal.

Yaya Toure brought City back into contention with a low thunderous drive after 78 minutes but the the Eagles held on for the points.

Chelsea, who have eight matches to play, lead the standings with 70 points, followed by Arsenal on 63, Manchester United on 62 and City on 61. That trio all have seven matches remaining. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Justin Palmer)