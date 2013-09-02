LONDON, Sept 2 Premier League newcomers Crystal Palace, favourites to go straight back down to the English Championship, signed Scotland midfielder Barry Bannan from Aston Villa and two other players on transfer deadline day on Monday.

Palace said on their website (www.cpfc.co.uk) that manager Ian Holloway had swooped for Bannan, Reading central defender Adrian Mariappa and Huddersfield Town right back Jack Hunt.

Holloway also landed winger Jimmy Kebe from Championship club Reading on Saturday.

Bannan, 23, signed a three-year deal after agreeing to rejoin Holloway for an undisclosed fee, with the pair having worked together when the Palace coach was at Blackpool. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ken Ferris)