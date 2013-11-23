(adds Palace win, quotes)

Nov 23 Crystal Palace manager Tony Pulis watched from the stands as his new team secured their first away Premier League win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Hull City on Saturday.

Former Stoke City boss Pulis, 55, has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the struggling London club and his first game in charge will be the visit to fellow strugglers Norwich City next Saturday.

Victory over Hull lifted Palace off the bottom of the table on goal difference despite being reduced to 10 men.

Yannick Bolasie was sent off for a tackle on Hull's Jake Livermore with only 12 minutes left before Barry Bannan snatched the winner from close range, Palace's first since their consolation in the 4-1 home defeat by Fulham in October.

"I'm so proud of the players. There is a belief there and they are working so hard for one another," Palace caretaker coach Keith Millen told the BBC after his final game in charge.

"I'd love to stay here, hopefully I'll be in Tony Pulis's plans. I'm sure we'll sit down together and have a lot of discussions about a lot of things over the next few days."

Welshman Pulis replaced Ian Holloway who left by mutual consent after picking up only three points from eight matches following Palace's promotion to the top flight.

"The experienced 55-year-old (Pulis) has agreed terms at Selhurst Park following a six-month break from management, since his highly-successful spell at Stoke City came to an end in May 2013," Palace said in a statement.

