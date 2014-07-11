Soccer-Clement confident Swansea can avoid relegation
April 27 Swansea City are confident they can avoid relegation after ending their six-game winless streak against Stoke City last weekend, manager Paul Clement said on Thursday.
LONDON, July 11 Moroccan striker Marouane Chamakh has signed a new two-year deal with Crystal Palace, the Premier League club announced on Friday.
The 30-year-old, who joined on a free transfer from Arsenal last year, has scored six goals in all competitions for the Eagles.
Chamakh had been expected to stay, having made clear Palace were his first choice and his priority was agreeing a new contract.
"I've played more football this year and that's why I came here," he said in May. "It was a challenge to play regularly, to enjoy my football and have fun again.
"I lost that before so it was really important for me to find that emotion again."
Palace, who play at Arsenal in their opening fixture of the season on Aug. 16, finished 11th last season after looking destined for relegation before manager Tony Pulis arrived in November and led them to safety. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)
April 27 Southampton's injured striker Charlie Austin has returned to first-team training and could be back in action before the end of their Premier League campaign, manager Claude Puel said.