LONDON Aug 15 Crystal Palace confirmed the news that manager Tony Pulis had left the club by mutual consent on Friday - the Premier League club's first reaction to the news which broke 12 hours earlier.

"Crystal Palace Football Club can confirm that Tony Pulis has left the club by mutual consent with immediate effect," a short statement on the club's website said.

"The club would like to thank Tony for his efforts with the club during last season and wish him all the best for the future."

Assistant manager Keith Millen will be in temporary charge for the opening game of the season against Arsenal on Saturday.

The 56-year-old Pulis helped pull Palace clear of relegation last season after the departure of Ian Holloway, but is reported to have fallen out with the club's chairman Steve Parish over transfer policy.

When he took over in November last year Palace had managed only four points, but they ended up in 11th place.

Pulis's exit, so close to the start of the season, has caused widespread shock.

"As a man who holds Crystal Palace very close to my heart, I'm devastated Tony Pulis has gone and I feel for all club's fans," former Palace striker Ian Wright said on the BBC.

"He did a magnificent job last term keeping Palace up when it seemed they had no hope - and now they are in a proper dogfight before the season has even started."

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger also expressed his surprise.

"The only thing you can say is he's done a remarkable job there," he told a news conference ahead of Saturday's clash.

Before his spell at Palace, Pulis enjoyed seven years at Stoke City, helping the club back to the top flight after a 23-year absence.

Among the early favourites to replace Pulis at Palace are former Manchester United manager David Moyes and ex-Cardiff City boss Malky Mackay. (Writing by Martyn Herman, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)