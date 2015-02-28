LONDON Feb 28 Glenn Murray scored twice and was sent off as resurgent Crystal Palace registered a 3-1 Premier League win against a toothless West Ham United at the Boleyn ground on Saturday to heap further misery on the stuttering east London side.

Murray's header gave Palace a fortuitous lead in the 41st minute before Scott Dann doubled their advantage in the 51st minute with a powerful header.

Murray, in the thick of the action all afternoon, added his second in the 63rd minute but was dismissed six minutes later for a second yellow card before Enner Valencia scored a 76th minute consolation goal for the hosts.

Eighth-placed West Ham have won just two of their last 12 league games since climbing to fourth in mid-December while Crystal Palace, up to 12th, have won four of their seven games since Alan Pardew joined the club last month. (Reporting By Tom Hayward; editing by Martyn Herman)