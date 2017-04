LONDON Aug 27 Crystal Palace have appointed Neil Warnock as their new manager, the Premier League club's shirt sponsor NETELLER announced on its Twitter account on Wednesday.

Warnock, 65, replaces Tony Pulis who left the club by mutual consent two days before the start of the season. Warnock will be starting a second spell at Palace who he managed from 2007-2010. (Editing by Ken Ferris)