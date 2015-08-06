LONDON Aug 6 Crystal Palace will bring excitement to the Premier League again this season, manager Alan Pardew promised on Thursday.

There were few clean sheets but plenty of attacking football as Pardew lifted the London side from 18th place to finish in the top 10 after joining from Newcastle United in January.

"I like to think we're an exciting team," he told a news conference two days before Palace's opening game at promoted Norwich City.

"It's dangerous to say that at the start of the season but I think we are, I think we're good to watch. Hopefully we can get the results that get us a good position in the league."

Pardew, who has increased his attacking options by signing Sunderland's Connor Wickham, Bakary Sako from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea's Patrick Bamford on loan, also claimed Palace may have the toughest opening Premier League fixtures.

"The crux of our season may well be the start, because our first period is very, very tough," he said. "Probably the toughest of any Premiership side, in my opinion. We really have to be ready."

After Norwich, Palace face Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Ken Ferris)