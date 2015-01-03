England's Finn out to impress selectors in Ireland series
England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
LONDON Alan Pardew has left Newcastle United to become manager of Premier League rivals Crystal Palace, the clubs confirmed on Saturday.
The 53-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half year contract at struggling Palace and replaces Neil Warnock, who was sacked last Saturday after four months in charge.
(Reporting By Sam Holden; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
MILAN Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari has been banned for one game after he walked off the pitch at Cagliari on Sunday, having been booked for complaining to the referee about racist abuse in the crowd.