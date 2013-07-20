LONDON, July 20 Former England striker Kevin Phillips, 40 next week, has signed a one-year contract to play for promoted Crystal Palace in the Premier League next season, the club said in a statement on their website (www.cpfc.co.uk) on Saturday.

Phillips, who scored seven goals in 16 appearances while on loan to Palace from Blackpool last season, will become the third outfield player to appear in the Premier League aged 40, after Gordon Strachan and Teddy Sheringham.

Phillips said: "Everyone I spoke to said to keep going as long as the fitness and hunger is there - and that is certainly the case with me."

His goal at Wembley in the Championship play-off final secured promotion for Palace who kick off their campaign with a home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Aug. 18.

His last appearance in the Premier League was with Birmingham City in 2010-11.

Phillips has scored 92 Premier League goals with Sunderland, Southampton, Aston Villa, West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City. (Editing by Clare Fallon)