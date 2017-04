LONDON Aug 14 Manager Tony Pulis has parted company with Crystal Palace by mutual consent less than 48 hours before they kick off their Premier League season against Arsenal, British media reported on Thursday.

The 56-year-old Welshman held talks with co-chairman Steve Parish earlier in the day following reports that the pair's relationship had broken down.

The BBC said assistant manager Keith Millen would take temporary charge of Palace for Saturday's trip to the Emirates Stadium. (Writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Tony Jimenez)