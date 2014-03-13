Newcastle United's manager Alan Pardew looks on ahead of their English Premier League soccer match against Aston Villa at St James' Park in Newcastle, northern England February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew has sought help from the League Managers' Association about his behaviour after receiving a seven-match touchline ban for head-butting a Hull City player.

Pardew will be barred from the stadium for Newcastle's next three games and from the touchline for the following four after an independent Football Association tribunal punished him for his butt on David Meyler during a Premier League match.

It is the longest ban ever handed out to a Premier League manager and Pardew told a news conference on Thursday that he wanted to learn from his mistake.

"I went to the (Newcastle board) about it because what I must do when I come out of this situation is become a better manager," Pardew, who also served a touchline ban last for shoving a referee's assistant, said.

"I've had something like 670 games and I've only had one touchline ban before this one but that doesn't mean to say what I did has any justification.

"I spoke to the LMA about, maybe some management consultant issues that I could look at, that might help, but the bottom line for me which I said right after the game is that if I'm going to be on the edge of the technical area I'm putting myself in a situation I don't need to be in."

Pardew will be nowhere near the pitch at Craven Cottage on Saturday when his side take on struggling Fulham and said he had not decided whether he would be in touch with assistant manager John Carver during the game.

"In the short term I'm not even in the stadium," Pardew said. "But the game plan is already in place, we all know what it is and I have absolute 100 percent trust in (Carver) to deliver that gameplan on to the pitch."

"I'm going to have to trust John's gut feeling on how the game's evolving. He's worked with me long enough to know what I expect, what the players expect, the work rate we expect from the players and also the very nature of the way we play.

"At this time, where I'm sitting here now, I have more faith in John perhaps carrying the flag for three games."

Pardew said he had watched the incident with Meyler "2,000 times" on television and said he had written to Hull manager Steve Bruce to apologise.

"I sent a letter to Steve to say there's no animosity on my side towards David," Pardew, who was also hit with a 60,000- pound fine by the FA, said. "I deeply regret it."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)