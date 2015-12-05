LONDON England managers should be appointed on a tournament-by-tournament basis and pay the price of failure, according to Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew.

In an interview with the Times newspaper on Saturday, Pardew made clear he would love to succeed Roy Hodgson, the 68-year-old whose contract expires after the European championship finals in France next year.

"I don't know about 'the favourite' but it's a job I have specific views on," said the Englishman, 54, whose Premier League side play at Everton on Monday.

"To give yourself the best chance, the manager should be (appointed) tournament by tournament. You're not building anything. You're picking an instant best team to win a championship.

"If you're going to have one of the biggest jobs in the world, which England manager is, you take it for one tournament. If you don't succeed, it's over."

Hodgson was appointed before the 2012 European championships, where England lost on penalties to Italy in the quarter-finals, and then led the team to last year's World Cup in Brazil.

There, they failed to win a game and were knocked out in the initial group stage in their worst performance since 1958. England have subsequently qualified for Euro 2016 with a 100 percent record.

"I might be misguided but if Roy doesn't do well at the Euros, they should move him on, give it to somebody and say "Here's your tournament, win it," Pardew said.

Pardew, who mentioned much-travelled Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce as another who would love the chance, said he would like to see the national team play an English game rather than a "contrived European" one.

"When I've watched England I've been very frustrated at times," he said, expressing a view that generations of England fans would endorse.

"I'm not talking about Roy's team but about all the other years of not getting that right."

As far as the Premier League was concerned, Pardew said English managers were "regarded as an underclass" and outnumbered by foreigners.

"It's beginning to bug me," said the former West Ham United, Charlton Athletic, Southampton and Newcastle United manager. "I don't hear a lot of promoting English coaches and managers.

"There are no English or British managers in the top teams. Foreign ownership has taken the focus away a bit."

Palace, seventh-placed before the weekend's games, are the highest ranked club in the Premier League with a British manager.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)