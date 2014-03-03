LONDON, March 3 Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew has been charged with improper conduct after his apparent headbutt on Hull City's David Meyler during Saturday's Premier League fixture, the Football Association said on Monday.

Pardew, who has already been fined 100,000 pounds ($167,600) and given a formal warning by his club, was sent to the stands by referee Kevin Friend after the 72nd minute flare-up on the touchline.

"Due to the serious violent and/or aggressive nature of the reported behaviour this case has been designated as non-standard," the FA said in a statement on Monday.

Pardew has apologised for his conduct and has until 1800 GMT on Thursday to respond to the charge.

It is not the first time Pardew has been in hot water over his touchline behaviour and he could receive a lengthy ban for an altercation which has been widely condemned, including by England's League Managers' Association.

He served a two-match touchline ban for shoving a referee's assistant on the opening day of last season while earlier in this campaign he verbally insulted Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini. ($1 = 0.5967 British pounds) (Reporting by Martyn Herman)