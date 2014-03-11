(Adds detail)

By Martyn Herman

LONDON, March 11 Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew will be banned from the touchline for seven matches following his head-butt on Hull City's David Meyler, the Football Association said on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old, who had already admitted a misconduct charge prior to Tuesday's personal FA hearing, will be banished from stadiums for the first three matches and he will be barred from the touchline for the remaining four.

Pardew was also fined 60,000 pounds ($100,000) by the FA and warned about his future conduct.

Newcastle fined Pardew 100,000 pounds following the incident on March 1 when he pushed his forehead into Meyler after the Hull player had pushed past him to retrieve the ball.

"As I have made clear, I deeply regret the incident and again wholeheartedly apologise to all parties for my conduct, which I understand was not acceptable," Pardew said in a statement on Newcastle's website on Tuesday.

"I will accept the punishment handed down by the FA today. My focus now turns to preparing the team for this weekend's game against Fulham and finishing the season as strongly as possible."

Tuesday's ban means Pardew will not even be able to enter the stadium for Saturday's match away to Fulham and the home games against Crystal Palace and Everton.

He will be able to resume his usual pitch-side position for the final three matches of Newcastle's season.

With previous incidents of misconduct on his file, Pardew had been expected to receive a more severe punishment with some suggesting he could be banned for the rest of the season.

Last season Pardew received a touchline ban for pushing a referee's assistant and this season he was caught on camera hurling expletives at Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini.

Newcastle are eighth in the Premier League standings with 10 matches left this season. ($1 = 0.6013 British Pounds) (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)