FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 hours ago
Former England midfielder Parker retires
#YogaDay
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Iraq declares end of caliphate after capture of Mosul mosque
MIDDLE EAST
Iraq declares end of caliphate after capture of Mosul mosque
Protests, policy rows, volatile leaders to mark G20 summit
G20 SUMMIT
Protests, policy rows, volatile leaders to mark G20 summit
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 29, 2017 / 10:06 AM / 18 hours ago

Former England midfielder Parker retires

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Fulham v Leeds United - Sky Bet Championship - Craven Cottage - 7/3/17 Fulham's Scott Parker gestures at the end of the match Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Tony O'Brien/Files

(Reuters) - Former England and Fulham midfielder Scott Parker has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 36.

Parker, who began his career at Charlton Athletic, has played in over 450 league games for seven English teams across different tiers and is best known for his spells at Premier League sides Chelsea, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Parker, who had 18 caps for England, played for Fulham last season as the Championship team came close to winning promotion to the top tier but lost to Reading in the play-offs semi-final.

"The decision to retire has not been an easy one for me but having thought long and hard over it, and having discussed it with those closest to me, I believe that now is the right time to move on to the next chapter in my life and career," Parker said in a statement.

Parker also said that an announcement about his future endeavours will be made shortly.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.