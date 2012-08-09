Aug 9 Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder Scott Parker will miss at least the first month of the season after undergoing surgery on his Achilles, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

"Scott Parker has undergone successful surgery to his right Achilles," Spurs said on their website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

"The midfielder is expected to return to training after the international break in September."

Parker missed several games towards the end of last season, but managed to start every England match at Euro 2012 despite the problem.

The Premier League season starts on Aug. 18. (Reporting by Josh Reich)