Feb 16 Revenge was not on the agenda for Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini as he watched his side cruise to a 2-0 victory over Jose Mourinho's Chelsea in the FA Cup on Saturday.

City suffered a 1-0 Premier League defeat by Chelsea at their Etihad Stadium on Feb. 3, but Pellegrini said that was not a factor in the performance.

"It wasn't revenge that drove us - of course we don't want to lose two games to Chelsea at home," Pellegrini, who has been on the receiving end of criticism from Mourinho this season, told reporters.

"We played very well in all senses. Defending, in possession, attacking - Chelsea didn't have any chances to shoot and that was important to us."

Goals from Stevan Jovetic and Samir Nasri eased City into the quarter-finals of the competition and such was their dominance they deprived Chelsea of a single shot on target.

"It's so easy for me to talk about tactics because we won - I don't think we had any tactical problems against Chelsea the other day - we know how they play, we know how we play," Pellegrini said.

"Today was not a tactical masterclass from me - I don't believe in those things."

City's win over Chelsea kept them in the hunt for winning four trophies this season and Pellegrini will not be changing his side's approach if they are to become the first English side to achieve such a feat.

"We don't talk about that (the quadruple) - we'll try to fight in all of the competitions but I never talk about the quadruple," the former Real Madrid manager added.

"I had a lot of questions after Chelsea, if we're going to change our way of playing but I repeat: we will not change the way we play.

"Today was important to show why we continue to play in the same way."

City's next test is a Champions League last-16 first leg against Barcelona on Tuesday. (Reporting By Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)